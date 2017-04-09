× Owner of Winston-Salem comic book store opening a second comic book store in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The owner of a Winston-Salem comic book store is opening a second comic book store in Greensboro.

Ssalefish Comics plans a soft opening on Wednesday at 1622 Stanley Road, according to owner Bret Parks. A grand opening is planned for Free Comic Book Day on May 6.

Parks said he opened the location in Winston-Salem 11 years ago. He said he has been planning a second location for three years.

Parks said he wants the store in Greensboro to be friendly and inviting for families. He said there are comic books for all walks of life and they are not just for kids.

“I’m very excited,” Parks told FOX8. “We’re continuing the atmosphere and tone of the Winston-Salem store.”