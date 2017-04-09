× Man charged with setting Indian store in NC on fire, leaving racist, threatening note at scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of setting fire to an Indian store in North Carolina and leaving a threatening, racist note.

WBTV reported that Curtis Dwight Flournoy, 32, is accused of starting a fire Thursday to the Central Market, a Nepali Indian store in Charlotte.

A rock was also thrown through a window of the business and a note was left at the scene, according to investigators.

“We need to get rid of Muslims, Indians and all immigrants,” the note read, in part. “This is our warning. Leave the business and go back where you came from.”

The note continued to state, “If you don’t follow this warning then we are not responsible for the torture starting now.”

The letter ended with, “God Bless America…… White America.”

The suspect faces charges of burning a building of trade, malicious damage by use of an incendiary material, felony breaking and entering, ethnic intimidation and anonymous or threatening letters.