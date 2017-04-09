× Golden Corral in Lexington to be closed on Monday after small fire, nobody hurt

LEXINGTON, N.C. – The Golden Corral in Lexington will be closed on Monday after a small fire was reported at the restaurant on Sunday night, according to the Lexington Dispatch.

The Lexington Fire Department was called to the business at 1507 Cotton Grove Road shortly after 8 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Arriving fire crews found smoke coming out of a utility room inside the restaurant and there was some fire coming from an on-demand water heater. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The Dispatch reported that the restaurant will be closed on Monday so health inspectors can inspect the building.