Charlotte police officer accused of kidnapping, strangling his girlfriend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte police officer has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and strangling his girlfriend.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Kevin Marin, 25, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and damage to property.

Officers were called to in the incident shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in reference to a domestic dispute.

The suspect is accused of strangling his girlfriend during an argument. The victim has been treated and released from a medical center.

Marin has been placed on administrative leave without pay, according to the paper. He joined the Charlotte Police Department in 2015, according to WJZY.