Business booms at Lexington’s ‘Depot Music Festival’, 1,500 tickets sold as of Saturday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Crowds filled the streets in Lexington Saturday for the city's first ever "Depot Music Festival."

Six performers took the stage at the Breeden Amphitheater in the depot district. The headlining act was "Gin Blossoms."

Alan Carson, the city manager, said that as of 3 p.m., 1,500 tickets were sold to the festival.

”We are trying to boost the economic development in Lexington and we are trying to get people into Lexington that haven't been here before," Carson said.

Carson said the revitalization in the depot district is giving the city new opportunities to showcase the Lexington.

The city is known for its barbecue, but Carson says events at the new space can give people more reasons to come see the city.

”We've been here before when it was just in a parking, so this is big time for Lexington," said Jeff Miller, who came to the festival from Thomasville.

Businesses are enjoying the increase of customers. Bull City Ciderworks was selling their cider at the event.

"This is great, not only for Bull City, but all the businesses in Lexington," said John Clowney, the CEO of Bull City Ciderworks. "It's an excellent opportunity for us to showcase everything Lexington is doing, from the business and community perspective just to show how great the community really is.”

Businesses outside of the event also saw an influx of customers. Kaffee Cope is the owner of Smokey Joe's Barbecue. She says they had a very busy day.

"It's and up for everyone that lives here," Cope said.