× Appalachian State student has the mumps, school is working to prevent virus from spreading

BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian State University has confirmed that a student has the mumps.

The school sent a letter Friday to students, staff, faculty and parents saying they are trying to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The individual diagnosed with the virus is being treated, and actions are in effect to minimize contact with this person, per guidelines established by the State of North Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control,” the letter read, in part.

Mumps is a viral infection that affects the salivary glands and is easily preventable by a vaccine. The symptoms can include swollen, painful salivary glands, fever, headache, fatigue, and appetite loss.

Mumps can be spread through close contact, but the school said the student has stayed home.

Appalachian State is also working with state health officials to investigate this case.