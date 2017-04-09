× 3 people taken to the hospital after truck overturns in Stokesdale

STOKESDALE, N.C. – Three people were taken to the hospital after a truck overturned and ejected the driver Sunday night in Stokesdale.

A Chevy truck with three people inside went off Warner Road near Happy Hill Road and overturned, according to Highway Patrol.

The victims were taken to different hospitals, but are expected to be OK, according to Highway Patrol. Their names have not been released.

The driver was an 18-year-old woman. Another 18-year-old and an 11-year-old were also in the truck.

Highway Patrol said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the wreck.