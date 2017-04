× 1 person shot at High Point home Sunday afternoon, crews on scene

HIGH POINT, N.C. – One person was shot at a High Point home on Sunday afternoon and crews remain on the scene.

Officers were called to 412 North Centennial St. shortly before 4:30 p.m. in reference to the incident.

There is no current word on the name or condition of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Developing…

HPPD confirms one person shot. No word on condition. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/qXI5pKizWG — JJ murphy (@JJMurphyWGHP) April 9, 2017

HP police have responded to a report of shots fired on N. Centennial St. pic.twitter.com/DEfJNhIvQB — JJ murphy (@JJMurphyWGHP) April 9, 2017

Police now placing tarp around front door of home on N. Centennial. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/oVe7m47G6i — JJ murphy (@JJMurphyWGHP) April 9, 2017