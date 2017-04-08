Watch live: April the giraffe is ‘big, full of milk, baby is kicking’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe is “big and full of milk” and the “baby is kicking, just not coming out,” according to Animal Adventure Park.

The park posted the update to its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

“April remains the same as evening prior. Not much other to report on that front,” the post read.

The zoo began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.