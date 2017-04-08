Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Take a first look at the ‘Dirty Dancing’ remake stars having the time of their lives

Posted 11:22 am, April 8, 2017, by

casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing may24th @abcnetwork

A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on

Thanks to social media we can now see the stars of the new “Dirty Dancing” having the time of their lives.

A few of the actors in ABC’s remake of the beloved 1987 film are sharing some scenes from the project on Instagram.

Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes have taken on the roles of Frances “Baby” Houseman and Johnny Castlee originally made famous by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the hit film.

Breslin posted photos of her and Prattes dancing in character.

AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing

A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on

“Casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does,” she wrote in a caption. “AND just casually dippin’ around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing.”

Prattes shared a shot from the closing scene and wrote, “First shot from @dirtydancingmovie! Favorite moment of the film was dancing this number with @abbienormal9. So stoked!”

“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing plays Baby’s mother and posted a collage that included actors Sarah Hyland, Bruce Greenwood, Nicole Scherzinger and Billy Dee Williams in character.

Hyland also offered a first look at her character, Baby’s older sister Lisa Houseman.

First look at Lisa Houseman! Many more pictures to come to celebrate #dirtydancing ! Airing on ABC May 24th!

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

“Dirty Dancing” airs at May 24 on ABC.