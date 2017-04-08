× North Carolina teen accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl at carnival

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – A North Carolina teenager is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a carnival.

WTVD reported that Diomar Ramos-Gonzales, 16, was arrested and charged with second-degree forcible sex offense and second-degree kidnapping.

Police said the suspect and victim met each other Friday at a Fayetteville festival. The two had never met before, police said.

Authorities said at some point during the evening, the suspect walked the victim away from the carnival and pulled her behind a building and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to free herself and run away. She found a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy and told him what happened.

The suspect has been jailed in Cumberland County under a $25,000 secured bond.