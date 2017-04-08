× Man dies after hitting back of Greensboro police cruiser, fleeing scene, hitting another vehicle and being ejected from car

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A driver who hit the back of a Greensboro police cruiser and then left the scene has died after being ejected from his car.

A red Ford Focus hit the back of a police vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday on Battleground Avenue, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Police said the driver of the Focus then continued driving south and hit another vehicle and a pole. He was ejected from his car in the 2300 block of Battleground Avenue.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car. His name has not been released.

The person in the struck vehicle complained of minor injuries, according to police.

This incident is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department crash reconstruction unit. The investigation is ongoing.