Group searches for Bigfoot after mysterious photo of alleged Sasquatch surfaces

GIRARD, Ohio — Could Bigfoot be hiding in Girard?

An organization called “Searching for Bigfoot Incorporated” believes so.

WKBN reports that the group drove to the area from California as part of their $1 million bounty competition for the creature. The visit was prompted because of a picture taken by Xavier King.

King was driving home to Youngstown when he saw Bigfoot twice. The second time, he got out and snapped a photo.

“I had seen something,” he told WKBN. “I don’t know what it was. I had seen something, that’s all I know, but I got out and took a picture.”

He took the photo to his friend Angela Britt, who is a firm believer in Bigfoot. She went online and contacted Searching for Bigfoot. They couldn’t share the photo with WKBN because of the ongoing competition.

TJ Biscardi, the director of the operations for the group, said he gets more sightings here in Ohio during this time of the year because the creatures are migrating north.

“We know they use rivers and creeks as byways and freeways,” he said. “Food, vegetation that they could eat. All of this was in those pictures.”

The group travels around the country for nine months out of the year and gathers evidence based on the sightings. TJ says based on their research, the creatures mainly travel and feed at night. If they see it, he said, they will tranquilize it.

So the group will camp out there the entire weekend to wait and see if they can catch the creature.

“We’ll capture one of these creatures and bring it back and prove to the world that they exist,” Biscardi said.