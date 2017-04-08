× Army Reserve general dies after collapsing during physical fitness training in Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – An Army Reserve general has died after collapsing during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg, according to the Army Times.

Maj. Gen. Francisco Espaillat collapsed during individual physical training on Friday. The 56-year-old New York native was pronounced dead after being taken to Womack Army Medical Center.

Espaillat had been assigned to General Officer Support, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

“Just last month I had the privilege of promoting him in a low-key ceremony at my office in Washington, D.C.,” said Lt. Gen. Charles Luckey, the Army Reserve chief and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, in a statement. “This was just his style, as a soldier he was humble, never seeking recognition. He was a splendid soldier who embodied leadership, energy and a relentless spirit of execution in everything he did.”

