10 NASCAR-style go-karts stolen from Greensboro Shrine Club sometime Wednesday or Thursday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ten NASCAR-style go-karts and a trailer were stolen from the Greensboro Shrine Club sometime on Wednesday or Thursday.

Authorities said the total value of the stolen items is about $45,000.

The incident happened at the Greensboro Shrine Club at 5010 High Point Road. Officials are still looking for a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.