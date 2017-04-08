× 1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle rolls over multiple times in Alamance County

BURLINGTON, N.C. – One man is dead and another in the hospital after a vehicle rolled over several times in Alamance County.

A man called 911 on Saturday, saying someone driving a white Saturn shot at his car, according to a Burlington police press release.

It all started on Rauhut Street in Burlington. Police said the caller followed the Saturn toward Lower Graham Hopedale and Sandy Cross roads.

The Saturn then lost control and went off the road, going airborne before rolling over several times, according to police.

Garrett Johnson of Hillsborough was found in the backseat of the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

A possible passenger, Lashondra Pettiford, 19, of Graham, was ejected from the vehicle and was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were involved in pursuing the Saturn. The investigation is ongoing.