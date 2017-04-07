× Woman allegedly choked girl for blocking fireworks view at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A woman visiting Walt Disney World is accused of choking a girl who was blocking her view during a fireworks show at the Magic Kingdom on Wednesday.

The high school student, who was visiting the park with a group of friends and chaperones, was waiting for the show to start around 9:30 p.m. when the incident happened, according to WKMG.

When the display finally started, the girl and several of her friends stood up to better see. That’s when 41-year-old Tabbatha Mature got frustrated and began choking her.

Mature grabbed her by the neck, squeezed and pushed her head to the ground, the station reports.

She then told the girl, “You don’t want to mess with me.”

The victim was able to run away and find an employee to report the alleged assault.

Mature is charged with child abuse.