A vehicle has been driven onto a street full of people in Stockholm, Sweden, police said.

“Some kind of vehicle has been driven into a street full of pedestrians,” Swedish Police spokesman Lars Vilstrom told CNN Friday. “We have a lot of police officers on the scene. We don’t have numbers yet,” he said.

Police told Reuters there had been a number of injuries.

JUST IN: Video shows people fleeing after truck drives into crowd on street in Stockholm; police say there are several people injured. pic.twitter.com/2O6CUzngEP — ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2017

JUST IN: First photos from Stockholm show area where vehicle was driven into a street full of pedestrians https://t.co/CY2gkKYx5W pic.twitter.com/rtA7A3zMJd — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2017