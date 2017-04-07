× U.S. unemployment drops to 4.5%, lowest in decade

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 4.5%, the lowest level since May 2007.

However, hiring slowed substantially in March, President Trump’s second full month in office. America only added 98,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department.

It’s a disappointment, given the U.S. added 219,000 jobs in February and averaged 187,000 new jobs a month last year.

A bright spot is that workers are starting to get substantial raises as businesses want to keep their best workers happy. Wages were 2.7% higher in March compared to a year ago.

For much of the recovery, wages were only growing about 2%, so it’s welcome news that they are now inching toward 3%.