Trees crash on top of SUV, Greensboro couple’s home damaged from strong winds

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro couple Don and Marion Sharpe have lived in their home for more than 50 years and said they have never experienced weather related damage like they did Thursday evening.

“We've lost trees yes, but nothing that was crucial as this has been,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe said around 5 p.m. they entered their home from the basement. Not even two minutes later, they heard rumblings in the stairwell.

Sharpe said about five trees uprooted and crashed on top of her SUV, totaling the vehicle, spreading glass and shingles along their drive.

She and her husband are staying in their guest bedroom from slight damage in their master.

“The ceiling is a bit concaved right now, it's not flat and it does have a crack across or so, I'm figuring that's not the safest place to be,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe said she is thankful she is alive and able to share her story of grace.

“Had we been in the car there would have been no hope, had we been out, there would have been no hope. And I just feel like really it was God’s hand,” Sharpe said.