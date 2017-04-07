Teen takes 93-year-old grandmother to prom

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina teen made good on his promise and took his 93-year-old grandmother to prom.

Last year, junior Connor Campbell told his grandmother, Betty Jane Keene, that he would take her to prom because she had never been, according to ABC News. On April 1, he had the opportunity to fulfill that promise.

“I had a wrist corsage with pink roses. He had a pink rose boutonniere,” said Keene. “He had a pink tie and vest with his tuxedo. He’s such a handsome boy.”

The duo danced and talked, and Keene even met all of her Campbell’s friends.

“He had told all his friends, every boy, and girl. It was about 100 children at that dance and it was so lovely and they all came up and shook my hand,” Keene said.

Despite having a great time, Keene said she wouldn’t go to prom with Connor again.

“I won’t go next year,” she told ABC News. “I want him to find a girlfriend.”