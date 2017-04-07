× Read the full text of President Trump’s speech on airstrike against Syria

The United States launched a military strike Thursday on a Syrian government target in retaliation for their chemical weapon’s attack on civilians earlier in the week.

On President Donald Trump’s orders, U.S. warships launched between 50-60 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase where the warplanes that carried out the chemical attacks were based, officials said.

The president delivered the following remarks after the military strike: