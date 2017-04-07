× Portion of Interstate 40 eastbound in Davie County closed after wreck involving tractor-trailer

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – A tractor-trailer and several other vehicles were involved in a wreck in Davie County on Friday, according to Highway Patrol dispatchers.

Interstate 40 eastbound in Davie County near Mocksville is closed near exit 170 (U.S. 601). The area is expected to be closed until about 6:30 p.m.

Davie EMS responded to the scene and two people have been transported to a hospital.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious in the area.

Developing…