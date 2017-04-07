Police investigating arson, racist note left at east Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating an arson and hate crime Friday after they said someone broke into an east Charlotte store and left a racist note, WSOC reported.

Officers responded Thursday night to the Central Market on Albemarle Road after receiving a report of a fire at the building.

The fire was under control by the time firefighters and police arrived, but officers noticed one of the door’s window panes had been broken out after they said someone threw a rock through it.

A note was left at the scene near the door, according to police. The writer of the note said her or she did not want any refugee business owners in the area and that threatened to torture the owner if the owner did not leave and go back to where he came from. The owner of the store is a refugee from Bhutan, according to officials.

The person signed the letter “White America.”