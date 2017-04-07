Nonprofits bringing community members together for urban garden in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Kids can now try their hands at an activity that's new to Winston-Salem recreation centers -- gardening.

Nonprofit groups are bringing kids, teens, and seniors together to connect and learn skills from all ages.

The new community garden at the Sprague Street Community Center isn't blooming just yet.

"We just ask that everyone in the community just takes some part in taking care of it, making sure it's kept up," said Jasmine Stover, with the Josh Howard Foundation.

Senior Services, Thirsty, Inc. and the Josh Howard Foundation all partnered to build this urban garden.

The kids helped out with the build, but they will get help with the garden.

"The seniors are just as excited as the kids are. I think they're actually more excited," said Melissa Smith, with Senior Services.

Seniors who visit the community center will mentor the kids on planting, growing and harvesting.

"We really want the seniors to teach the kids not only just gardening, but really the art of just being with the earth, being outside," Smith said.

"Sharing their knowledge or what they've been through. You know, a lot of our youth are lost, for no particular reason," said Josh Howard, the former Wake Forest star and NBA All-Star who created the foundation.

The food grown in these planters will reach all corners of the community.

"The Piedmont Triad is actually number five in the nation for food insecurity, and in the work that we do, we see a lot of seniors that are low in come and that would really benefit from having access to fresh produce," Smith said.

The groups plan to donate the food to people who need it and provide the kids with healthier after-school snacks.

"I guarantee you they haven't grown a garden," Howard said. "I know I haven't, so it will be the first for me."

Now that the planters are up, the soil goes in next. As the produce grows, so too will the community center and the kids who benefit from it.

"We just want to make this space, the community center as a whole just invitable to people and welcoming so that these kids can use the resources that we are giving them," Stover said.