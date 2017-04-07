× NC mother, daughter missing for a week found dead

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Wilmington mother and daughter who were missing since March 31 have been found dead.

Tiffany Cartwright, 35, and her mother, Eva Jones, 60, were reported missing by a friend after they didn’t show up to a Sunday church service, and Cartwright failed to report to a school where she works as a custodian.

Police would not comment on the status of the case, WNCN reported, or draw any connection to the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Harmon, who is the estranged husband of Sara Harmon, Cartwright’s sister and Jones’ daughter.

Harmon shot himself at about 8 p.m. Tuesday at his home in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.