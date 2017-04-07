× Man shot, injured at Greensboro motel identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have released more information about a shooting Thursday at the Budget Inn on Farragut Street.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Howard Frank MacDonald, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At about 3:48 a.m., officers came to the area of Randleman Road and West Florida Street where they found MacDonald suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were told he had been shot several times in the parking lot of the Budget Inn at 512 Farragut St. while he was sitting in his car.

MacDonald drove about two and a half miles before a passenger called 911, the release said.

MacDonald was taken to the hospital where he is now listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened because of a long-standing dispute over money, the release said.

No arrests have been made.