Man shot in parking area of Greensboro apartment complex, has life-threatening injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the parking area of a Greensboro apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Wintergarden Lane shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday in connection to the incident, Greensboro police said in a press release.

The victim was wounded in the leg and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a green sedan, last seen heading toward Merritt Drive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.