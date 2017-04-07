× Man seriously injured in Greensboro stabbing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in serious condition after an overnight stabbing in Greensboro, according to a press release.

Police responded to 918 Logan St. around 2:01 a.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had been stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.