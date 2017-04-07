× Man accused of chasing family member with a hatchet, swinging weapon at him

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is accused of chasing a member of his family with a hatchet, according to WCMH.

Noel Dawson Jr., 63, has been charged with domestic violence, assault, criminal damaging and failure to disclose personal information.

The suspect is accused of swinging the hatchet at another man, but missing and hitting a truck instead, leaving a dent in the truck.

The suspect was “just shouted obscenities” when being arrested by an officer, according to court records.