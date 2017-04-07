Little girl with Alopecia celebrates ‘Crazy Hair Day’ in a beautiful way

SALEM, Utah – A little girl who lost her hair from Alopecia celebrated “Crazy Hair Day” at school — in style!

In January, 7-year-old Gianessa Wride of Salem, Utah, began to lose her long brown hair. Before long, almost all of Gianessa’s hair had fallen out, FOX35 reported.

Gianessa eventually was diagnosed with Alopecia areata, a disorder that causes the body to attack hair follicles.

When Crazy Hair Day– now called Crazy Head Day– came around at school, Gianessa’s mom decided she should find a way for her daughter to celebrate.

Gianessa doesn’t wear wigs because they make her head itch. So for Crazy Hair Day, they got fancy with jewel stickers and decorated her head with pretty floral and owl designs. Her classmates loved the bling.

You guys, the progression of her hair loss is staggering. We have an appointment with the dermatologist tomorrow. I hope we get some answers. It's just breaking my heart. Pictures on left: January 1st Picture on right: January 10 A post shared by Daniella Wride (@daniellawride) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:14pm PST