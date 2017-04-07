× Lifeguard, 21, drowns in locked YMCA swimming pool in NC where she worked

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities are investigating after a 21-year-old lifeguard drowned at a North Carolina YMCA swimming pool.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Yesenia Jimenez Linares was found unresponsive in the pool Thursday during opening for the day at the Lincoln County YMCA.

Police arrived to the scene at about 6:45 a.m. and took the victim to Carolinas HealthCare System Lincoln, where she was pronounced dead.

Co-workers reported her missing after finding that the pool was still locked. The circumstances surrounding the drowning remain unknown, according to the paper.

“Our Y family is heartbroken and fully focused on supporting the family, along with our entire branch staff and members,” said Molly Thompson, a YMCA spokeswoman. “It’s hard for everyone, but we’re keeping the family at the center of everything. They are cared for, prayed for, comforted.”

A prayer vigil took place Friday afternoon at the YMCA gym. Her funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Thursday.