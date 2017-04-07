× Kalvin Michael Smith is “doing well” after shooting, his father says

Kalvin Michael Smith, who was released after serving 20 years in prison for an assault he and his supporters say he did not commit, is doing much better after he was shot about a week ago, his father, Augustus Dark, told the Winston-Salem Journal Thursday.

“He’s doing well,” he said. “He’s progressing a lot quicker (than doctors thought).”

On March 31, Smith, 45, was found lying on the sidewalk in the 900 block of North Jackson Avenue just before 9 p.m. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital. A neighbor, who declined to be identified, said the shooter was on a parallel street from Smith and fired several shots from between houses. Three bullets struck the neighbor’s house, and the shooting stopped after Smith collapsed with a bullet wound near his ribs, the neighbor said.

Smith had been visiting friends and family that Friday night, said Walter Holton, a Winston-Salem attorney who helped Smith get released from prison. Smith was shot in the back, Holton said.

EMS workers took Smith to the hospital where he was initially listed in critical, but stable condition.