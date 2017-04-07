Guilford County rescue dog to be trained for police work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Meet Roxie, an 11-month-old deer-hound mix who was rescued from the Guilford County Animal Shelter in January.

“She had upper respiratory and didn’t feel good, so she was very calm so I thought she was going to be a great family pet for someone,” Tammy Graves said.

Graves is the president of the Haley Graves Foundation. A dog rescue that operates in Guilford County.

Graves took Roxie from the shelter and brought her home, but she soon found out that Roxie would not be a family pet for long.

“I saw something in her that I’ve never seen in a dog before,” Graves explained.

She then called James Voyatzis, a local dog trainer who is well-known in the rescue community, to come over and spend some time with Roxie.

Immediately, Voyatzis said it was clear Roxie was talented.

“Her toy drive, or her desire to play with a toy, was incredible. The main thing was that if you hide her toy she will hunt for it without any training at all so that makes a pretty good candidate for a working dog,” he said.

That’s when Graves started considering Universal K-9, a dog training facility in San Antonio.

“They take dogs out of shelters all over the country, they train them to be K-9 dogs and then they donate them to police departments,” Graves said.

Roxie could do things that most dogs would need hours of training to learn.

“She’s always using her nose, she’s able to detect her toy…hiding it, she can sniff out her toy without any prior training,” Voyatzis said.

“She’s going to be a single-purpose K-9 so that means her one job will be to detect either narcotics or explosives,” he continued.

Graves has rescued many dogs from the Guilford County Animal Shelter, Roxie is the first one who will become a police dog.

“For a dog from Guilford County to be chosen for this program is amazing to me,” she said. “She’s going out and she’s getting a job and it’s a job that’s giving back to our country in some way and she deserves that,” she continued.

Once she gets to training Roxie will go by Roxs (pronounced Rox). Trainers say they prefer to use one-syllable names for their dogs.