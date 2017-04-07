× Greensboro man arrested in series of burglaries of local markets

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro man has been arrested and charged in connection to a series of burglaries of local markets during the last five months.

Timothy Lynn Carmack, Jr., 25, of Greensboro, faces 16 charges associated with four burglaries of convenience stores and tobacco shops, Greensboro police said in a press release.

The suspect is accused of entering the businesses by throwing an object through a glass door, and stealing cash or property.

The first incident occurred on Dec. 30, 2016. Carmack is accused of forcibly entering Charley’s Tobacco Outlet at 3720 Battleground Ave. and taking cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Carmack is also the suspect in the Jan. 14, 2017 burglary of A&D Vapors at 4131 Spring Garden St. during which cash was taken from the register.

The following morning, on Jan. 15, cigarettes were stolen from the Smoke House at 2105 Pyramids Village Blvd., with Carmack identified as the perpetrator.

Carmack is also accused of burglarizing the Green Valley Market at 3738 W. Gate City Blvd. by taking cigarillos, cash, and lottery tickets.

For these offenses, Carmack has been charged with: three counts of felony breaking and or entering; four counts larceny after breaking and/or entering; one count of obtaining property by false pretenses; four counts of possessing stolen goods; and, four counts of vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury.