Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Greensboro DICK’S Sporting Goods to host autograph signing with 5 Tar Heel seniors

Posted 12:32 pm, April 7, 2017, by

GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 03: Joel Berry II #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on with teammates in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — DICK’S Sporting Goods on Saturday afternoon will host an autograph signing with five Tar Heel seniors to celebrate their NCAA Championship win.

The University of North Carolina players will be signing autographs at Wendover Place DICK’S Sporting Goods. Nate Britt, Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Kanler Coker and Stilman White will be there from 2 to 4 p.m.

Wristbands are required for fans to receive an autograph. Three hundred wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the store, which is located at 1208 Bridford Parkway.

 

 