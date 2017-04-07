× Greensboro DICK’S Sporting Goods to host autograph signing with 5 Tar Heel seniors

GREENSBORO, N.C. — DICK’S Sporting Goods on Saturday afternoon will host an autograph signing with five Tar Heel seniors to celebrate their NCAA Championship win.

The University of North Carolina players will be signing autographs at Wendover Place DICK’S Sporting Goods. Nate Britt, Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Kanler Coker and Stilman White will be there from 2 to 4 p.m.

Wristbands are required for fans to receive an autograph. Three hundred wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the store, which is located at 1208 Bridford Parkway.