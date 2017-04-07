Florida teacher fired after assignment asks students controversial questions

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A teacher was fired from a Florida middle school after a class assignment asked students controversial questions.

The assignment asked students to rank how comfortable they are with some situations, including “You discover that the cute young man/woman that you are attracted to is actually a woman/man,” “Your sister becomes a Buddhist,” “Your black roommate gets a full-tuition minority scholarship” and “Your mother ‘comes out’ to you.”

The Hernando County School District in a statement said in part, “in no way, does that assignment meet the standards of appropriate instructional material”.

“I thought it was very inappropriate. I thought some of them were racist. I thought some of them were sexist. I thought it was completely intolerable,” one parent told WFTS.

“Teacher fired over assignment that asked inappropriate questions” https://t.co/TOiVkgi0Eg pic.twitter.com/nvBjTDLIGP — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) April 7, 2017