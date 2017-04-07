× Duke’s Luke Kennard to enter NBA draft, will hire agent

DURHAM, N.C. — The dominoes continue to fall for the Duke Blue Devils after sophomore guard Luke Kennard announced Thursday he will forgo his junior year and enter the NBA draft, CBS Sports reports. He intends to sign with an agent.

Kennard, the Blue Devils’ leading scorer in 2016-2017, averaged 19.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Throughout the season, Kennard was a consistent scorer who eventually helped lead Duke to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The school tweeted the news Thursday afternoon with a quote from head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

🐐: "I've loved coaching Luke… Luke's skill set is a perfect fit for the way the NBA game has evolved."#TheBrotherhood #DukeintheNBA 🔵😈 pic.twitter.com/A9aJuTQTgm — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 6, 2017

The quote read, “I’ve loved coaching Luke and having he and his family in our program. Luke’s skill set is such a perfect fit for the way the NBA game has evolved and we’re all excited to see him flourish at the next level. He is a wonderful person who will immediately be an asset to an NBA team.”

“After considerable reflection, prayer and consultation with my family and coaches, I have decided to take the next step in pursuing my basketball dreams by entering the NBA Draft,” Kennard said in a statement.

So far, small forward Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles has declared for the draft while Chase Jeter announced he will transfer.

Duke went on to defeat Notre Dame 75-69 in the ACC Championship Game but fell to South Carolina 88-81 in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The program has produced at least one first-round NBA draft pick in each of the past six years. Krzyzewski has mentored 32 first-round picks, including a draft-record 21 lottery selections.