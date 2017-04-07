× Coroner identifies 2 teenage girls who died after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two teenage girls who died Wednesday afternoon after falling from the top floor of a hotel in Myrtle Beach have been identified, according to WMBF.

The deceased are a 16-year-old Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores and a 17-year-old Amber Franco, both Myrtle Beach High School students.

Flores fell to the parking deck on the 10th floor of the hotel, and Franco fell to the Dunkin Donuts on the second floor of the hotel.

Police are investigating the deaths, and say foul play is not suspected.

Myrtle Beach High School Principal John Washburn said both girls were well liked at school and had many friends. He said the feeling at Myrtle Beach High on Thursday was somber, with many students trying to make sense of the loss.

Grief counselors were on campus all day.