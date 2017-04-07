Child Development: Autism – Autism Therapies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each child with autism is unique and requires an individualized intervention plan to address their specific needs. Autism treatment normally includes different therapies to help them develop social, behavioral and occupational skills. It’s important, if you are concerned about your child, to have them evaluated early so they can begin interventional therapy to start building skills and strengths as soon as possible. Children with autism may have additional medical conditions that should be evaluated and treated first to minimize their interference with therapy.

There are two common types of therapy: Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and the Greenspan Floortime Approach. Depending on your child’s individual needs, you will work with speech therapists, occupational therapists, and behavioral analysts. ABA therapy relies on highly structured sessions that focus on positive reinforcement of specific behaviors, ranging from simple to complex. This therapy is very targeted and works best when you want to reinforce one specific response to each situation. The Greenspan Floortime Approach is a little more flexible and is often preferred for children with milder, or high functioning, forms of autism because it helps cultivate different, appropriate responses to situations. This method encourages parents, therapists, and caregivers to engage children at their level by getting on the floor to play. Caregivers help children build skills such as shared attention, engagement, and problem-solving through back-and-forth play interactions.

If your child has been diagnosed with autism, talk to your provider and teachers at their school about what therapy options are available, and create an individualized plan. Private therapy is also available in some areas outside the school system. It’s important to begin therapy as soon as possible, and start building your child’s skills early on. Our area is fortunate as Cone Health has an exceptional, comprehensive network of pediatricians, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, neurodevelopmental specialists, pediatric neurologists and other related healthcare providers dedicated to treating children with autism throughout the community.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Stephanie Wolfe is a pediatric neurologist with special training in neurodevelopment at Cone Health Child Neurology. She received her Bachelor of Science in cellular and molecular biology from Tulane University. Dr. Wolfe completed medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. She completed her pediatric residency and neurology fellowship at University of North Carolina Hospitals. Dr. Wolfe has worked with and taught at the Carolina Institute for Developmental Disabilities.