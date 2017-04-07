× Arrest made in Stockholm truck attack that killed 4

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Stockholm police made an arrest Friday in connection with an attack in which a truck was driven into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of city, leaving four people dead, police spokesman Lars Bystrom has told CNN.

No other details about the arrests were available.

The Swedish Security Service said a large number of people were injured in the attack, which happened just before 3 p.m. local time on Friday. People were seen fleeing the area in panic.

The beer truck was hijacked as it made a delivery nearby, according to the company that owned it. Eyewitnesses reported it being driven at speed along Drottninggatan (Queen Street) before it crashed into the front of a department store.

Parliament and the Stockholm subway were placed in lockdown. All train services in and out of Stockholm Central Station were halted and people were evacuated, the Swedish state railway company said.

“Sweden has been attacked,” Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters “Everything indicates this is a terror attack.”