‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Reidsville homicide

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A suspect has been identified in the homicide of a 61-year-old Reidsville man.

Michael Ray Hutson, of Eden, is wanted for first-degree murder, according to a news release from Reidsville police. Reidsville police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Reidsville police came to a home in the 500 block of Thomas Street on a medical call and found Terry Wayne Hagwood, 61, deceased.

Reidsville police said in a news release Tuesday that Hagwood appeared to have suffered some form of trauma.

On Thursday, Reidsville police said they were investigating Hagwood’s death as a homicide.

Hutson is believed to be driving a black GMC Envoy with the license plate number XSV-6268, the release said.

Reidsville police released a photo (above) of Hutson on Friday.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.