April the giraffe is hungry again — which sometimes happens right before birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe had quite the appetite Thursday evening, according to her zookeepers.

“This is after a few days of picking at grain and hay. We have been told by other parks that mothers will sometimes feast just before the birth. Who knows and here is to hoping!” they wrote on Facebook.

The zoo began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The latest update reads: