× ‘Your mommy can’t save you’: Toddler yells for ‘mommy’ during sexual assault

BURTONSVILLE, Md. — A 31-year-old Maryland man is facing assault charges after videos show him sexually abusing three children, WUSA reports.

Kyle Thompson is charged with two counts of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of first-degree sex offense and one count of third-degree sex offense in connection with the abuse.

Thompson allegedly showed people videos of him having sex with a 4-year-old and two other underage females, a source told police. In one of the videos, a toddler yelled, “I want my mommy.” In reply, Thompson replied, “Your mommy can’t save you.”

Additional videos show the 31-year-old performing various sex acts on the three children.

While searching his home, investigators found child porn and videos on several computers, the station reports. One video shows Thompson assaulting a 3-year-old girl when a relative went to buy food.

He is in jail without bond.