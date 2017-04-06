Weaver Academy student strives for greatness with her music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Before "Bloom" took the stage took one Saturday, Olivia Moore, a senior at Weaver Academy in Greensboro, reflected on the path that got her there.

"I've been interested in music since I was a kid," she said. "I started taking piano lessons in middle school and picked up the guitar and started taking lessons."

Her band formed last spring and since then, she has helped write and compose on their first album.

"Bloom" took to the Greensboro Arboretum one evening to show off their hard work.

"It shows that you can really be successful as a musician and to be only 18 and to have released an album already and to have this great band and so many friends that are musicians trying to get their music out there is just really great," Moore said. "It's great to know it can actually be done."

