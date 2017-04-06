Watch live: April the giraffe ‘very distracted,’ has significant back end ‘bulging’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe has “significant bulging occurring” in her back end and is becoming very distracted, Animal Adventure Park zookeepers said Wednesday evening.

The zoo began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The update reads:

Corey noted some changes this evening. April’s backend has some significant “bulging” occurring. Photo in comments. She was very “with it” but then became very distracted and as Corey put it, “would have walked right through me”. Though sounding intimidating; this behavior is what we will see – consistently – when in active labor. She will walk through her strong contractions and push push push.

All else is well and fresh air and the outdoors was enjoyed at length today!