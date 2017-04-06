× Trump considering military action in Syria in retaliation for chemical attack

President Donald Trump is considering military action in Syria in retaliation for this week’s chemical attack, CNN has learned.

A source told CNN the President was discussing possible actions with Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Trump on Wednesday called the chemical attack that killed more than 70 people in Syria as a “heinous” act.

“Yesterday’s chemical attack, a chemical attack that was so horrific in Syria against innocent people, including women, small children and even beautiful little babies, their deaths were an affront to humanity,” Trump said.

“These heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated. The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this horrific attack and all other horrific attacks, for that matter.”

Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham on Thursday both called for military action.