Report: Letter alleges Coastal Carolina University cheerleaders operated escort service, worked in strip clubs

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely for what the school calls a “conduct investigation.”

An anonymous letter sent to Coastal Carolina University President David DeCenzo alleged that members of the cheerleading team operated an escort service, worked at strip clubs and were “prostituting themselves,” according to an investigative report obtained by WMBF.

The allegations are detailed in an investigative report that WMBF received through the Freedom of Information Act.

“The girls did not use their real names and worked through a website called ‘Seeking Arrangements.com,” the report stated. “My investigation also confirmed that escorts were paid between $100 and $1,500 a date. The escorts also received payment in the form of gifts such as clothes, shoes and designer handbags.”

Amy Lawrence, an attorney representing several of the cheerleaders calls the accusations “baseless claims from an anonymous source.”

“The Coastal Carolina Cheerleading team is full of bright, athletic, good, teal bleeding women and men who genuinely love their school,” she said in a statement released to FOX8. “I look forward to working on behalf of these girls to defend and uphold their integrity and bring the truth to light.”