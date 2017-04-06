× Police searching for suspect after shooting at Greensboro motel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect after one man was shot multiple times at a Greensboro motel early Thursday morning.

Around 3:48 a.m., a call came in about a shooting at the McDonald’s on Randleman Road. Upon arrival, police learned the victim had driven off.

Several minutes later, officers found the man at the intersection of Randleman Road and West Florida Street. They were told he had been shot several times at the Budget Inn at 512 Farragut Street.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

No suspect information is currently available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.