Police identify wet, naked woman who thought she was a mermaid as Virginia woman

FRESNO COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities have identified a woman who was found nearly naked and claiming to be a mermaid walking down a street Tuesday morning in California, according to KSEE.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said she is a 33-year-old woman from Virginia. The sheriff's office is not releasing her name because they believe it's possible she was the victim of a crime.

The woman’s hair was wet when she was found around 3 a.m. and she told officers that she was a mermaid named "Joanna," according to the Fresno Police Department.

She was found walking down the middle of Millerton Road across from the Eagle Spring Golf & Country Club, about a mile south of Table Mountain.

The woman, who has two webbed toes on both feet, told officers that she had been in the water, but replied “I don’t know” to “most questions,” police said.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call (559) 621-2455.

The Tribune Media Wire contributed to this report.